This year will see the Apprentice 2023 candidates heading abroad as they take on a set of challenges, all while hoping to impress Lord Alan Sugar and his trusted advisers, Baroness Karren Brady, Tim Campbell , and Claude Littner (who returns for two episodes this season).

With The Apprentice back for a brand new season this January, the 18 candidates taking part have now been revealed.

Each week, at least one candidate will be sent home until the finale when Lord Sugar will reveal who has bagged a £250,000 investment in their business.

And in the running to become Lord Sugar's next business partner is Megan Hornby, who has a sweet plan to make the business mogul more money.

As season 17 gets underway, here's everything you need to know about Megan Hornby.

Who is Megan Hornby?

Job: Owner, Sweet Shop & Café

From: East Yorkshire

Instagram: @meghornbyx

Megan is a businesswoman who owns The Candy Shop in Hull.

When it comes to her unique selling point, Megan prides herself on her honesty, saying: "I think that no matter what situation I am thrown into, I will always give 100 percent truth, even if it’s hard to hear. I always believe that honesty is the most important thing in business."

So, does she have any weaknesses?

"My biggest weakness is that I can often be overly ambitious. I can take too many things on, and sometimes I need to focus on certain aspects. But it’s just because I’m so passionate about what I do - I just want to take everything on and get involved in as much as I can," she says.

What has Megan said about joining The Apprentice?

When asked why she should win the 2023 season, Megan said: "I deserve Lord Sugar’s investment because I’ve already proven, at such a young age, that I’m innovative and hard-working. I’ve started a business that has a real niche. I’ve found a gap in the market, and I’ve made a success of it so far. I really think that with Lord Sugar’s investment, my business could be nationally recognised."

When does The Apprentice 2023 start?

The Apprentice starts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday 5th January 2023 at 9pm.

Episodes will then air weekly at the same time, with one candidate expected to leave each week until the semi-finals where four candidates will face the interviewing team, including Claude Littner, Claudine Collins, Linda Plant and Mike Soutar.

