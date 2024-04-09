Anna Samson (Dead Lucky, Wake in Fright) is DI Mackenzie Clarke - the franchise's first female lead detective - an Australian expat who returns to her hometown of Dolphin Cove somewhat against her will, and gets stuck right into work at the local police station.

Well, now we finally have a first look at Mackenzie in the series (above), as she looks to be in something of a trance as she's about to get into her car with her dog.

Could the four-legged friend be the next Harry the Lizard? Only time will tell.

As of now, we know that filming has commenced, and will continue across various locations throughout Sydney and the stunning Illawarra coastal region, no doubt giving the fictional island of Saint Marie a run for its money.

Tai Hara. Don Arnold/Getty Images for Picture Works Australia

On the announcement of filming getting under way on Return to Paradise, co-creator and executive producer Peter Mattessi said: "I’m beyond excited to welcome producer Di Haddon and our two fabulous directors Mat King and Tenika Smith, who are coming together with our amazing cast to bring the world of Return to Paradise to life.

"We are having so much fun creating this brand new mystery series that brings an Australian twist to one of the globe’s most successful television franchises.

"We think audiences in Australia, UK and around the world are going to fall in love with our wonderful characters, our delicious whodunits, and our gorgeous coastal Australian locations."

The new series will, of course, throw up intriguing new mysteries and cases for Mackenzie and her team, but will have "a distinctively Australian flare", according to the synopsis.

Have no fear, though - Return to Paradise will "pay homage to the 'Paraverse'".

While the cast is being led by Samson as Mackenzie, the exciting ensemble has also now been announced, and includes Tai Hara (Home and Away) as Mackenzie's ex-fiancée Glenn, who Mackenzie awkwardly left at the altar.

The rest of the cast includes Lloyd Griffith (Ted Lasso), Catherine McClements (Total Control), Celia Ireland (Wentworth), Andrea Demetriades (Mother and Son) and Aaron McGrath (Gold Diggers).

The show will follow Mackenzie after she moves from London and her life in the Met, where she was known for solving the most difficult cases. But things went awry in the big city after she's accused of tampering with evidence.

While she doesn't exactly want to return, she soon goes back to her hometown, Dolphin Cove in Australia, where she left behind unwelcome memories and an ex-fiancée.

As per the synopsis: "With no other job options, and a unique talent for solving a mystery, no matter how challenging, a reluctant Mack joins the team at Dolphin Cove Police Station.

"Once a case lands on her desk, she can’t rest until she’s figured it out, and the killer is in handcuffs. It’s that tenacity and work ethic that might just, over time, help Mackenzie win over her new colleagues, and the people of Dolphin Cove."

While there's been no release date confirmed just yet, we do know that the series will air in the UK on BBC One and iPlayer, and then on ABC and ABC iview in Australia later this year.

Return to Paradise will air on BBC One and iPlayer.

