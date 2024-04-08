At that very moment, a woman knocks on the door asking for money owed to her husband, a plumber - with Sian offering up an envelope of cash as deposit for the room, the decision is made for Jessica.

Nick and Alice arrive to meet Sian as their new neighbour, with neither of them seeming happy about the prospect - a feeling we're sure will turn out to be well-founded.

You can watch the clip right here now.

More like this

The synopsis for the four-part series notes that Sian "immediately begins sowing discord within the family – acting too familiar with Nick, borrowing Jessica’s clothes, and building an increasingly inappropriate rapport with Alice".

Read more:

"Jessica begins to question if Sian is really who she claims to be," it continues.

"Quickly, she realises something more insidious and twisted is going on - and Jessica, Nick and Alice will be forced to fight for each other and their own lives."

Sian is played in the drama by Jill Halfpenny, while Claire Goose plays Jessica, Lee Ingleby plays Nick and Freya Hannan-Mills plays Alice.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Halfpenny told press of the series: "It’s fun, and it’s perfect for if you come in from work and you're tired after a hard day, looking to be distracted.

"It might feel familiar, because there’s a nod to an older type of show that you might have watched when you were in your teens, and it’s intense, but we’re not out to rip you to pieces. It’s entertaining. And people will shout at the telly!

"You’ll have moments where you’re in complete disbelief watching people behave in a certain way."

The Cuckoo premieres on Channel 5 at 9pm on Monday 8th April 2024. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.