Beyond Paradise spoiler pics tease Peter Davison's growing role as Anne's new beau
Things appear to be hotting up!
Anne Lloyd (Barbara Flynn) might be new to the world of modern dating, but she appears to have cracked the code already.
After one dud date in the Beyond Paradise season 2 opener, she swiftly moved on to her next suitor, Peter Davison's Richard Baxter - and so far, so good.
Following a successful first rendezvous, they met up again in tonight's episode (Friday 5th April) for dinner, and once again, everything unfolded swimmingly - with the conversation and laughs flowing freely before Anne later invited Richard into her home for a nightcap.
Get it, girl!
And if the below episode 4 spoiler photo is anything to go by, the couple are continuing to go from strength to strength.
Despite Martha's warnings about her mum moving too quickly and her questioning of Richard's true intentions, the above image sees the pair attending what appears to be an event or gathering, possibly with friends of Anne's or Richard's, which is a fairly significant step to take.
If they're introducing one another to their respective inner circles, Anne and Richard are heading into more serious territory – with the possibility of a relationship starting to take shape.
But when will Anne decide to formally introduce her new beau to her daughter? They did meet when Richard first arrived on the scene, but it was particularly brief.
And will Martha finally be able to accept that, after three years of being a widow, her mother is ready to share her life with someone new?
Before season 2 aired, Flynn described Anne's dating journey as a "natural progression, but also quite a difficult one to jump into".
"She does jump in with encouragement and a bit of determination and finds it's quite fun – but also a bit dangerous," she explained.
"She does get support from the youth around her, from a lovely new character [Esther's teenage daughter Zoe]."
Flynn also added that while it is a "great shock" for Anne to put herself out there again following the death of her husband, to whom she was happily married, the new experience is also "exciting and funny".
"Getting to know where to swipe and what to do – all that stuff, we make the most of all that," she said.
Beyond Paradise season 2 continues on Friday 12th April on BBC One and iPlayer.
