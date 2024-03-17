Beyond Paradise star on character changes in season 2
Barbara Flynn has teased that Anne will be trying out the world of online dating in the second run.
There's less than a week to go until the second season of Beyond Paradise begins its run this Friday – and star Barbara Flynn has revealed that fans can expect to see a different side to her character this time around.
Flynn stars as Martha's mother Anne Lloyd in the Death of Paradise spin-off and has teased that the new run will see her throw herself into the world of online dating as she tries to find love again following the death of her husband before the first season.
"It was a natural progression, I suppose, but also quite a difficult one to jump in," Flynn said of Anne's journey in an interview with Digital Spy.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
"But she does jump in with encouragement and a bit of determination and finds it’s quite fun – but also a bit dangerous. She does get support from the youth around her, from a lovely new character, and it’s a journey."
She added that putting herself out there again is a "great shock" for Anne having been with the same man for so long but said that the new experience is also "exciting and funny."
More like this
"Getting to know where to swipe and what to do – all that stuff, we make the most of all that," she said.
Read more:
- Beyond Paradise’s Kris Marshall defends show: 'It's hard to bring together'
- Beyond Paradise cast tease season 2's "bolder and bigger" cases
The new run sees Kris Marshall reprise his role as DI Humphrey Goodman and will include storylines about Humphrey and Martha's fostering journey alongside a host of new cases in Shipton Abbott.
And according to star Zahra Ahmadi, this season's mysteries are "bolder and bigger" than in the first run.
"There’s a fishing boat case, and there’s a real sense of magic around the sea," she teased.
"We’ve got a murder mystery on a steam train, the school priest going missing and a medium predicting an arson attack. I feel like the stories come more out of the land this series."
Beyond Paradise season 2 will begin on BBC One and iPlayer on Friday 22nd March 2024. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.