"It was a natural progression, I suppose, but also quite a difficult one to jump in," Flynn said of Anne's journey in an interview with Digital Spy.

"But she does jump in with encouragement and a bit of determination and finds it’s quite fun – but also a bit dangerous. She does get support from the youth around her, from a lovely new character, and it’s a journey."

She added that putting herself out there again is a "great shock" for Anne having been with the same man for so long but said that the new experience is also "exciting and funny."

"Getting to know where to swipe and what to do – all that stuff, we make the most of all that," she said.

The new run sees Kris Marshall reprise his role as DI Humphrey Goodman and will include storylines about Humphrey and Martha's fostering journey alongside a host of new cases in Shipton Abbott.

And according to star Zahra Ahmadi, this season's mysteries are "bolder and bigger" than in the first run.

"There’s a fishing boat case, and there’s a real sense of magic around the sea," she teased.

"We’ve got a murder mystery on a steam train, the school priest going missing and a medium predicting an arson attack. I feel like the stories come more out of the land this series."

Beyond Paradise season 2 will begin on BBC One and iPlayer on Friday 22nd March 2024. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

