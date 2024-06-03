According to the report, no BBC filming crew have been spotted in the South West London neighbourhood, although it's worth noting that star Hugh Dennis said last week that filming doesn't begin until November, so it's not official just yet.

When approached for comment by RadioTimes.com, the BBC declined to comment.

Hugh Dennis, Claire Skinner, Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez in Outnumbered. BBC

Having been the location used throughout the series, it definitely would signal a shake-up for the Brockmans.

It would fit with the episode synopsis too, as the new special will follow "the chaos in the downsized home of Pete and Sue Brockman, as they grapple with the challenges of parenting kids who are now adults, with their own lives to lead".

So, it could very well be the dawning of a new home for Pete and Sue, as they embark on a life without their kids overrunning the home.

For now, we remain uncertain about the filming locations but we do know one thing for certain – it's set to be a hilarious return for the hit comedy series.

As well as Dennis returning as dad Pete, Claire Skinner will also reprise her role as mum Sue, while Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez are also returning as Jake, Ben and Karen.

Dennis recently revealed that although the news of the upcoming special is exciting, he doesn't actually know any details about what's to come in the new episode.

Speaking about it on Good Morning Britain, the actor revealed: "It's great that it's coming back. We are doing this 40-minute special, but we don't really know anything about it. We've read in the paper that we've got a grandchild, but we don’t know whose kid it is."

The synopsis for the new episode reads: "In a moment of adversity, Sue and Pete gather all their offspring (including one grandchild) to try and celebrate a traditional family Christmas. But fate, neighbours, hyenas and bus replacement services get in their way."

Outnumbered will return to the BBC this Christmastime.

