Outnumbered stars still haven't seen script for 2024 Christmas special
Filming on the special will be starting "soon".
Fans are desperate for news of the Outnumbered Christmas special, with the episode little more than three months away – and so, it seems, are the show's stars.
The beloved parenting comedy is returning for its first brand-new episode since 2016 later this year, with Hugh Dennis, Claire Skinner, Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez all back.
Drew-Honey, Roche and Marquez attended this year's National Television Awards, and speaking with RadioTimes.com exclusively on the red carpet, the trio were asked about what they could tease for the special.
"We haven't filmed it yet actually," Marquez revealed, with Roche adding: "No, we haven't done it yet."
Marquez continued: "We've met up and we've had a couple of sessions and stuff, but we are filming soon. But we haven't seen the script, we only know limited things, so we're also wanting to know more!"
More like this
Dennis previously said that filming wouldn't take place until November of this year, and, based on the cast's comments, it seems as though that may well still be the case.
Read more:
- David Mitchell's comedy drama Ludwig confirms release date
- Gavin & Stacey stars join Timothy Spall in BBC comedy drama Death Valley
Roche also spoke about the fans' reaction to the news that the show would be returning, saying: "It's been humbling, it's been lovely. Honestly, we knew... because we see each other every year, our families are close, and every time we do it we put something out and it gets nice feedback.
"So we anticipated something but we didn't necessarily anticipate the scale of the positive feedback that we've got. I mean, literally within hours there were hundreds of comments, thousands of likes. It was great, it's very humbling, very appreciated and hopefully we meet their expectations."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Dennis previously said of returning to the series: "I’m really looking forward to it, and we’re all looking forward to it. It’s going to be strange, isn't it, because I don’t think we live together anymore as a family.
"There's lots of different stuff to reflect, and one of the great things about the show was to reflect life as it actually was."
Outnumbered will return to the BBC this Christmas.
Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.