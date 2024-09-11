Drew-Honey, Roche and Marquez attended this year's National Television Awards, and speaking with RadioTimes.com exclusively on the red carpet, the trio were asked about what they could tease for the special.

"We haven't filmed it yet actually," Marquez revealed, with Roche adding: "No, we haven't done it yet."

Marquez continued: "We've met up and we've had a couple of sessions and stuff, but we are filming soon. But we haven't seen the script, we only know limited things, so we're also wanting to know more!"

Hugh Dennis, Daniel Roche, Claire Skinner, Tyger Drew-Honey and Ramona Marquez. BBC

Dennis previously said that filming wouldn't take place until November of this year, and, based on the cast's comments, it seems as though that may well still be the case.

Roche also spoke about the fans' reaction to the news that the show would be returning, saying: "It's been humbling, it's been lovely. Honestly, we knew... because we see each other every year, our families are close, and every time we do it we put something out and it gets nice feedback.

"So we anticipated something but we didn't necessarily anticipate the scale of the positive feedback that we've got. I mean, literally within hours there were hundreds of comments, thousands of likes. It was great, it's very humbling, very appreciated and hopefully we meet their expectations."

Dennis previously said of returning to the series: "I’m really looking forward to it, and we’re all looking forward to it. It’s going to be strange, isn't it, because I don’t think we live together anymore as a family.

"There's lots of different stuff to reflect, and one of the great things about the show was to reflect life as it actually was."

Outnumbered will return to the BBC this Christmas.

