After decades spent in prison for his actions in that story, the villain is back and seeking revenge on the duo who put a stop to his previous dastardly scheme.

In a contemporary addition, the story also sees Wallace invent an artificially intelligent robot – named Norbot (voiced by Inside No. 9's Reece Shearsmith) – which is a well-intentioned creation with worrying potential to go awry.

Check out the latest trailer for Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl below, and get excited for the film's release on Christmas Day. Watch here:

Perhaps the standout moment of the new trailer sees Gromit seemingly thrown from a moving train as it travels across an enormously tall bridge – a scene that would fit quite nicely in a Mission: Impossible film.

Surely his hapless owner has an invention up his sleeve to combat this specific and extreme scenario? We can only hope.

In addition to the trailer and release date confirmation, the BBC has also released new artwork for Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – seeing our two heroes approached by their nemesis on a dark and gloomy evening.

Check out the new art here:

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. Aardman Animations/Richard Davies

The Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl cast includes Ben Whitehead as the cheese-loving inventor, Peter Kay as Chief Inspector Macintosh and Lauren Patel as his eager recruit PC Mukherjee.

You can also expect cameos from Diane Morgan (Cunk on...), Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton), Muzz Khan (Brassic) and Lenny Henry (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power).

The countdown is on!

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl comes to BBC One and iPlayer on Christmas Day.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.