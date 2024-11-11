The film ended on a cliffhanger to be resolved in this follow-up, which appears to be positioning itself as the final instalment in the long-running franchise – heck, they even put 'final' right there in the title.

Of course, with franchise fare being omnipresent in today's filmmaking landscape, it's impossible to say for sure whether this is Ethan Hunt's last hurrah, but it certainly looks to be his toughest challenge yet.

Watch below:

Mission: Impossible has become famous over the years for its jaw-dropping stunts, with Cruise often putting himself in death-defying situations, including performing a HALO jump from 25,000 feet for 2018's Fallout.

It appears that Cruise and co won't be slowing down for this latest chapter, with the teaser showing the Hollywood legend hanging off a plane in midair at one memorable moment.

And at the very end – heightening the sense of an ending – he asks his team to trust him "one last time" in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds. Will they all make it out alive?

Among the stars returning from earlier entries are Hayley Atwell (What If...?), Ving Rhames (The Wild Robot), Simon Pegg (The Boys), Vanessa Kirby (Fantastic Four), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Angela Bassett (Black Panther).

The trailer was accompanied by a teaser poster, which shows a bloodied and bruised Ethan Hunt in close-up, with a black-and-white filter applied to make it extra moody.

Tom Cruise stars in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Paramount

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning comes to UK cinemas in May 2025.

