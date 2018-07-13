But the new owners of the stolen nuclear material are the Apostles and they don’t want money, just the return of their incarcerated leader, Solomon Lane (Sean Harris). He’s the psycho MI6 agent who migrated to the dark side in Rogue Nation and joined the Syndicate’s crusade to cause global catastrophe and trigger a new world order. So, Hunt must intercept Lane’s armoured car journey before desperate superpowers get to interrogate him and then broker a swap through socialite arms dealer, the White Widow (played by The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby). Add in double-cross, MI6 agent Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) with her own lethal agenda, double-double-cross, IMF champion Alan Hunley (Alec Baldwin), judicious use of rubber mask disguises, Hunt’s ex-wife Julia (Michelle Monaghan) hiding in plain sight, a ticking time-bomb countdown on suspense steroids, and you have another twisty, epic helping of strikingly stylish daredevil delights.

While there are no prizes for guessing exactly who John Lark really is, there’s still a lot going on in McQuarrie’s densely plotted race against time so it’s sometimes hard to keep up with all the myriad assassins and former allies jostling for attention. No matter. What people want to see is Cruise giving his personal insurers yet more heart attacks by throwing himself off buildings, dangling from helicopters and plunging into mountain ravines. Here, the incredibly fit Cruise Halo-jumps through a lightning storm, masterminds a fender-level car chase through congested Paris and a breakneck motorcycle chicken run anti-clockwise around the Arc de Triomphe, super-sprints through St Paul’s Cathedral via Blackfriars Station to the Tate Modern in London and ends the whole kamikaze craziness with what must be one of the most spectacular cliffhanger stunts ever filmed, a sensational helicopter battle over snowy mountainous terrain ratcheting up the nail-biting tension to new stratospheric heights.

Clearly raising the bar for action cinema in the same way as Mad Max: Fury Road, the movie’s eyes-on-stalks amazement is palpable. Nor must one forget the stunning martial arts fight in a gents toilet that proves visceral innovation isn’t only confined to the more grandiose moments. Cruise is exceptional in the derring-do department, of course, going for broke in ways few 56-year-olds would try and now fits his role like a well-worn glove. He did actually end up in hospital with a fractured ankle thanks to one stunt escapade, another example of the total dedication to his craft that earns him kudos few stars of his stature ever receive. There’s a decent amount of backstory to get to grips with, too, especially in the romantic areas where the similarity between Ilsa and Julia becomes ever-more evident.

Not only has Cruise become better with each successive instalment, the actual movies have matched him all the way by pushing their pop culture durability and extreme escapism boundaries with polish and élan. Long may that topping-the-one-before, enthralling knuckle-whitening tradition continue. For now, this fast-moving, engrossing and gripping mega-thrill ride, despite being the longest to date, lays claim to being the best in the series and a transcendent kinetic pleasure you will simply be powerless to resist.

Released in cinemas on Wednesday 25 July