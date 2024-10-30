It is currently unclear if the season will be released episode by episode as season 2 was on a daily basis, or as a binge watch.

The news was announced in a trailer highlighting a host of Marvel's upcoming Disney Plus releases, including other animated shows such as Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man, Eyes of Wakanda and Marvel Zombies.

The third season of What If...? will see Jeffrey Wright returns to voice the Watcher, while Sebastian Stan, David Harbour and Laurence Fishburne have also been confirmed for the cast, reprising their roles as Bucky Barnes, Alexei Shostakov and Bill Foster respectively.

Other characters confirmed to appear in the new season are Moon Knight, Agatha Harkness, Sam Wilson/Captain America, Monica Rambeau, Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Tony Stark/Iron Man, Vision, Riri Williams/Ironheart, Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Shuri, Melina Vostokoff, Wong and Giant-Man.

Meanwhile, America Ferrera has been cast as a new original character for the series, called Ranger Morales.

As part of the trailer for Marvel's upcoming slate, fans also got a new look at Daredevil: Born Again, the revival series which will once again pit Matt Murdock against Wilson Fisk, and will also see the returns of characters such as The Punisher and Bullseye.

What If...? season 3 premieres on Disney Plus on Sunday 22nd December 2024.

