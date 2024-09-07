Many details about the show – including an official title – have not yet been revealed, although it was previously referred to as Vision Quest.

What we do know is that Bettany and Spader will be reprising their MCU roles as Vision and Ultron, and that it is intended as the final part of a trilogy following WandaVision and the upcoming Agatha All Along.

The series will reportedly follow Vision as he looks for a new purpose in life following the events of WandaVision, with filming set to get under way in the UK at some point early next year and a release planned for 2026.

We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for more concrete updates.

As well as his role in Picard, Stashwick's credits include roles in The Originals and the TV version of 12 Monkeys, as well as appearances in shows such as Mayans MC, SWAT, and 911: Lone Star.

Agatha All Along premieres on Disney Plus on Wednesday 18th September 2024. WandaVision is available now. Sign up to Disney Plus from £4.99 a month.

