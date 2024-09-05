From the minds behind Stranger Things and writers Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance), The Boroughs follows "a group of unlikely heroes [who] must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don't have — time".

Set in a seemingly picturesque retirement community in the New Mexico desert, The Boroughs is just one of the many shows that Matt and Ross Duffer are developing with Netflix, with the streamer recently ordered Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen.

Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer. Dave Benett/Getty Images

"While the heroes in The Boroughs have a few more years on them than the kids from Stranger Things, they are a similarly lovable bunch of misfits, and we can’t wait for you to join them on an adventure that is at turns scary, funny, and deeply touching," the Duffer brothers said in a statement.

Showrunners Addiss and Matthews said making the series alongside the Duffer brothers has been "a dream come true".

"They bring the perfect balance of heart and horror to our story. We can't wait for audiences around the world to unlock the dark mystery buried beneath the sunny facade of The Boroughs," they said.

The creative brothers shared a similar sentiment, and said they "immediately knew they had something very special" when The Boroughs was pitched to them.

Hilary Leavitt also serves as executive producer, along with Ben Taylor, who will direct multiple episodes including the pilot.

The Boroughs will stream on Netflix.

