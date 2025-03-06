In between on Saturday comes a previously announced headline set from rock legend Neil Young and his band the Chrome Hearts.

Young’s headline slot was accidentally announced on 1st January when he said he was withdrawing from this year’s festival due to his belief that it was under the "corporate control" of the BBC.

Two days later, Young – who previously headlined in 2009 – announced that he had received "an error in information" and that the festival was "back on our itinerary".

It was previously revealed that Rod Stewart would play the Sunday afternoon "legend slot", with the pop veteran saying he was "proud and ready" to perform and that – at the age of 79 – he was "more than able to pleasure and titillate" the crowd.

There will be a mix of established and new talents at this year's festival, with other acts on the line-up including five-time BRIT Award winner Charli XCX, who will top the bill on the Other Stage on Saturday 28th June, London rapper Loyle Carner, The Prodigy and singer RAYE.

Meanwhile, fans can look forward to debuts from Stick Season singer Noah Kahan, That’s So True songwriter Gracie Abrams, viral star Shaboozey and more.

Further acts are expected to be announced in the coming months, with Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter among the rumoured additional performers.

Glastonbury 2025 will take place from 25th to 29th June this year, with the festival's annual resale expected to take place in spring, having occurred in April last year.

