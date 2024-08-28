However, the brothers have now spoken out amid the intense speculation from the band's official social media accounts, denying that they will participate in festivals in 2025.

The post on X, formerly known as Twitter, reads: "Despite media speculation, Oasis will not be playing Glastonbury 2025 or any other festivals next year.

"The only way to see the band perform will be on their Oasis Live '25 World Tour."

More like this

So, the brothers couldn't be clearer: if you want to see Oasis live then you need to be joining the droves trying to get tickets when they go on sale on Saturday 31st August 2024 at 9am BST and 8am IST.

The locations and dates currently confirmed are: Cardiff Principality Stadium (4th/5th July), Manchester Heaton Park (11th/12th/19th/20th July), London Wembley Stadium (25th/26th July/2nd/3rd August), Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (8th/9th August) and Dublin Croke Park (16th/17th August).

The tickets will be made available through providers Gigs and Tours (except Dublin), SEE Tickets (except Dublin), Ticketmaster UK (except Dublin), Ticketmaster IE (only Dublin) and Gigs in Scotland (only Edinburgh).

There will be a limit of four tickets per household per show.

Age restrictions vary from venue to venue, but as a rule, no standing tickets are available to under-14s, with younger children permitted in some reserved seating areas.

The band confirmed earlier this week: "Plans are underway for Oasis Live '25 to go to other continents outside of Europe later next year."

A list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) has been shared, but some details remain unclear – including that all-important price, with fears it could be high for such a long-awaited event.

Good luck to all those hoping for tickets!

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.