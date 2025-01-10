2024 saw Roan catapulted to meteoric levels of fame thanks largely to her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

The album was released in 2023, but it wasn’t until 2024 that it received chart success and launched the singer to sudden stardom.

The star went on to open Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS tour, sold out UK shows, played Saturday Night Live and was named Future Artist of the Month in May 2024.

2025 is set to be another big year for the singer, as she’s set to perform at Elton John’s 2025 Oscars viewing party in March, and has also been recruited as a headliner for both Reading and Leeds festival and Primavera Sound 2025.

Jack Saunders said: "No one deserves this accolade more than Chappell Roan. She was the most exciting artist of the last 12 months and is now set to be THE artist of the next 12 months.

"The success is all her own doing: standing tall in the face of the doubters and keeping her community close to fuel the energy of her shows and musical movements. Congratulations Chappell, 2025 is your year!"

Chappell Roan. Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Ezra Collective came in second place on the Sound of 2025 list, followed by Barry Can’t Swim, Myles Smith and English Teacher.

Also on the longlist for Sound of 2024 were: Confidence Man, Doechii, Good Neighbours, KNEECAP, Mk.gee and Pozer.

Last year, The Last Dinner Party claimed the top spot ahead of an impressive longlist featuring the likes of Olivia Dean, Tyla, Peggy Gou and Elmiene.

