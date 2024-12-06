Leeds and Reading Festival 2025 line-up unveiled with huge first-time acts
Reading and Leeds Festival have announced the first batch of acts on the 2025 line-up, with Chappell Roan, Hozier, Travis Scott and Bring Me the Horizon confirmed to headline.
Roan, Hozier and Scott are all debuting in their headline slots, while Hozier and Bring Me the Horizon are both UK festival exclusives.
Roan skyrocketed into the spotlight this year following the release of her debut album The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess, which landed in 2023 and features hits such as Red Wine Supernova, Pink Pony Club and Good Luck Babe.
Sharing the line-up news, the festival wrote: "THE LINEUP OF SUMMER 2025 HAS JUST LANDED I KNOW you don’t wanna miss out on the biggest weekend of the year."
Quoting Roan's catch phrase, they continued: "See you at your favourite artist’s favourite festival next summer."
Joining the headliners are two-time Brit award winner Becky Hill, rapper AJ Tracey, Rudimental, pop group The Kooks and rock act Bloc Party.
Trippie Redd, Conan Gray, Sammy Virji, Enter Shikari, Amyl and The Sniffers, Wunderhorse and Royel Otis are also set to perform.
Other names on the line-up include Wallows, Sea Girls, Mannequin Pu**y, SOFT PLAY, Lambrini Girls and DJ EZ.
Taking place across the August bank holiday from the 21st-24th, the festivals will once again be held at Richfield Avenue in Reading and Bramham Park in Leeds.
More artist are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
