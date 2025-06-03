However, there are still some major surprises in store, with 56 TBAs across the entire festival, including on the Pyramid, Park and Woodsies stages on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

There’s also another big mystery on Saturday, with an unheard-of band called Patchwork set to take to the stage at 6.15pm.

A similarly unheard-of band called The Churnips listed for the Pyramid Stage in 2023 turned out to be The Foo Fighters, and fans have already flocked to social media with theories about who this year's mystery act could be.

Female-led band HAIM, who are set to release their fourth album a week before the festival, have had their name linked to the slot, with fans on X (Twitter) pointing out that Patchwork is a German book written by a novelist called Sylvia Haim.

One user wrote: "@glastonbury @secretglasto My literary wife has pointed out that Patchwork is a novel by Sylvia Haim, suggesting the Saturday pyramid slot is none other than @HAIMtheband .... What do you think? #glastonbury2025"

Pulp, who are set to drop their first album in 24 years this week, have also been rumoured for the slot, with another user writing: "Patchwork has to be Pulp doesn't it?"

However, Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker previously stated the group would only perform at Glastonbury if they were plunged into a life-or-death situation.

Speaking on the Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 back in April, Cocker was asked whether the band might make an appearance, to which he responded: "If it was a life-or-death situation, but I really don't think it's going to happen."

Other suggestions from users on Reddit have included Lewis Capaldi and Timothée Chalamet, who fans might recall bought one of Bob Dylan’s old patchwork jackets at an auction back in March.

However, Chalamet is already rumoured to be performing with the Bob Dylan tribute group called Not Completely Unknown – which is set to play on the acoustic stage this year – following his portrayal of the iconic singer-songwriter in the recent biopic A Complete Unknown.

With the festival keeping tight-lipped about which band is behind the alias, fans will have to wait and see.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.