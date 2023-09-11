He will be competing against the likes of documentary maker Zara McDermott, EastEnders actor Nigel Harman and theatre performer Layton Williams.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy. BBC

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, the reporter revealed he had been approached by the BBC to take part in Strictly Come Dancing multiple times, but turned it down because he thought he shouldn't "deviate" from his serious persona as a news journalist.

He explained: "I mean, for me, I think we've been through a very difficult time. You know, the pandemic, working from home, the Ukraine war, political chaos; things that felt very, very intense.

"I've said no lots of times because I thought, you know, I'm a serious person and I can't deviate from that."

The journalist noted he was "stupid" to turn down the opportunity and realised he should "go and enjoy" the experience.

"We only have one life, and you've got to grasp everything when it's there. I've got a couple of health issues and all the rest of it, and I kind of think, 'Well, if I if I don't do it now, I might not be able to do it in three or four years' time, so do it now,'" he continued.

Murthy isn't the first journalist to appear on Strictly, with Kate Silverton, Richard Arnold and Stacey Dooley having taken part in the talent show in previous years.

Ahead of his appearance on the show, Guru-Murthy said: "I'm surprised, delighted and slightly confused to find myself taking part in Strictly on the basis of 'you only live once!' and I can't wait to start learning to dance, but I am slightly worried about my general decrepitude.

"I know I'm going to love it and have a brilliant time, and just hope I'm not the only one enjoying my participation."

Strictly Come Dancing starts at 6:35pm on 16th September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

