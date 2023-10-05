When stalker Theo tried to sexually assault Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), Freddie (Bobby Brazier) attacked Theo and left him bleeding and unconscious. Tonight, Freddie remained in custody, as he was urged to decide on an appropriate adult due to his ADHD diagnosis.

Stacey and family were staying at relative Kat Mitchell's (Jessie Wallace) house, as their home was now a crime scene. But Stace's mum Jean (Gillian Wright) knew there was something her withdrawn daughter wasn't telling her.

So Stacey admitted that they had planted the wrench next to Theo to make it look like Freddie's actions were self-defence. Jean despaired, and knew that Freddie wouldn't be able to cope in his police interview.

After almost telling Martin Fowler (James Bye) the truth, Jean was contacted by the police and asked to be Freddie's appropriate adult - and after a lot of hesitation, she was convinced to attend.

As Mitchell solicitor Ritchie Scott (Sian Webber) sat in on the interview, Jean supported Freddie and warned the detectives not to rush or confuse him, even as Freddie almost slipped up in his answers to their questions.

Eventually, Freddie was released on bail pending further investigation, and there was good news for Stacey when the police secured an interim Stalking Protection Order to keep Theo away from her at last.

More like this

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

With Freddie so vulnerable, and the locals asking questions, Jean urged Freddie to go and stay with his mum Little Mo (Kacey Ainsworth) for a while.

But as Freddie shared a reconciliatory hug with best friend Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) and set off to see her, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) arrived with an update for Stacey.

Jack explained that Theo had regained consciousness and given a statement to the police - and his version of events did not match Stacey and Freddie's. What does this mean for the pair?

Viewers who identify with Stacey's story can contact the National Stalking Helpline on 08088020300, or visit suzylamplugh.org. You can also visit Safeguarding Hub.

If in need of support, visit the website for Rape Crisis and also contact by calling Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.