When asked for her favourite dance so far, Ellie said: "It’s so hard to pick just one because we have just had the most amazing experience. I have enjoyed this so, so much. Saturday night is amazing, I always enjoy it.

"Yes, it’s a bit nerve-wracking, we go out there and we have fun. I think the funny little moments are moments that we have in training, being able to laugh every day..."

Meanwhile, she said that the most challenging part of the show has been "ballroom and Latin", as having had no dance experience, she found these to be "completely another world to me".

She said: "It’s so technical. That’s why I really feel grateful for taking a step into a dancer’s world. You don’t realise how much commitment and how much hard work they put into every single thing they do.

"I watch Vito and he puts commitment into every single thing that he does. The technical part is hard, but it’s so rewarding being able to watch somebody being so passionate about what they do."

Asked whether anything had surprised her, Ellie said: "The experience has surprised me. I never expected to be able to do the dances that I’ve done, especially learn a new one each week. You only have a week to learn it in. I think that’s probably been the most surprising thing, how quickly I remembered the choreography and in the same breath forgot it!"

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The results show will air on Sunday 9th December.

