Along with her professional partner Vito Coppola, Leach took on the mighty dance task of executing the near-perfect Argentine Tango routine to Destiny's Child's Bills, Bills, Bills.

While the song choice and routine were simply iconic for many, the routine received some unexpected criticism from the judges. The routine, which is notably an intense and intimate one, certainly gave presenter Tess Daly goosebumps but when going to the judges for their reactions, Anton Du Beke wasn't holding back.

"As we expect from you, it was clean, it was brilliant ... I felt, if we're being hypercritical and we are at that stage, it lacked a bit of intensity. I mean, it did. It looked a little bit like 'Here we go, a bit of that and a bit of that'," Anton said while gesturing about their dance moves. But he concluded: "I have to say, you are brilliant."

While the boos from the audience definitely signalled that many fans disagreed with Anton's comments, Craig Revel Horwood certainly didn't hold back from further criticism.

He said: "I didn't think it lacked intensity, I thought it lacked intimacy. The A frame on this dance, I felt, on occasion, that was missing, it didn't look like an Argentine Tango because of that. But it was incredible and as Anton said, it was as clean as a whistle."

And it's safe to say that those comments from Anton and Craig didn't go down a storm with viewers, who were quick to air their opinions over on Twitter (which has rebranded as X).

One viewer wrote: "The way I just screeched WHAT at anton saying ellie and vito lacked intensity."

Similarly, another fan disagreed with the judge's comments, writing: "I am so confused because honestly if someone asked me to use two adjectives to describe Ellie and Vito’s Argentine Tango it was ‘Intense’ and ‘Intimate’. Oh, and ‘Perfect’."

But it was also part of an ongoing issue some fans have had with scoring on Strictly, with one fan writing: "I've lost count of how many performances from Ellie and Vito should have been perfect 40... I mean what more do they want?"

While fans and judges may be divided about specific comments, there's no denying the routine certainly made an impact in tonight's episode, with the routine going on to be the highest score of the night.

As one Twitter user put it: "I’ve watched Ellie & Vito’s Argentine Tango three times now and it’s just incredible. Straight into my hall of fame."

As of now, the leaderboard sees Ellie at the top of the leaderboard with Eastenders star Bobby Brazier in a close second after his emotional tribute to late mother Jade Goody saw the judges in tears and a standing ovation from the audience.

It's really all to play for as we await the public's decision, especially seeing as fan-favourite Brazier was in last week's bottom two. How will things unfold this week for the couples? We'll just have to wait and see.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 25th November at 7:30pm. The results show will air on Sunday 26th November on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

