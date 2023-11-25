Croft performed the Paso Doble to España Cañi by Trad and their hard work paid off as the dance scored one of the highest scores of the night so far, with a 36 – her highest score of the series so far.

Not only was the score a high one but judge Anton Du Beke scored it the perfect 10, which was a welcome surprise to the dancing pair and the pair's first 10.

It's all to play for in this week's Strictly as the pairs continue competing for the Glitterball Trophy and also, a coveted spot in next week's musical special.

Last weekend, Annabel and her professional dance partner Johannes Radebe scored 35 points for their American Smooth to Unchained Melody by Benedetta Caretta.

Croft and Radebe have continued to be a strong force to compete against in this year's Strictly, having previously moved the audience, judges and viewers alike with their performance to Wings by Birdy.

During their performance, Annabel paid tribute to her late husband, Mel Coleman, who died earlier this year, months after being diagnosed with cancer.

The former tennis player is up against the likes of Ellie Leach and Layton Williams, as well as Nigel Harman, Bobby Brazier and Angela Scanlon.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 25th November at 7:30pm. The results show will air on Sunday 26th November on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

