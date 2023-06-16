During an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com , James May revealed that Eurocrash proved more challenging for him than it did for his companions.

The next Grand Tour episode has just landed, with Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May up to their usual antics in Europe. Antics that some members of the trio enjoyed more than others, it would seem.

"Well, I continue to say one of us has a pretty terrible time," he said. "The other two are basically on holiday. There's are a couple of small disasters and there's one quite dramatic one but I shouldn't tell you what it is yet."

We can, however, make an educated guess. When asked on whether their car choices were interesting this time around, May revealed he may not have made the best choice of vehicle for the latest adventure.

"It particularly wasn't the case for me, to be honest, but it was sort of my own fault because I bought that car so I had to stick with it," he explained. "It's a bit like getting a dog from the rescue centre, once you've committed you've got to stick with it."

He also added that there would be a couple of breakdowns for the seasoned drivers: "Yes, somebody's car, well, actually two of the cars break down, but one of them breaks down more than the other.

"Let's be honest, my car was very old and wasn't a particularly good idea when it was new. It's a very bad one now because that was 70 years ago, 80 years ago."

With so many challenges to contend with, does May have any highlights? Sort of.

"Getting to the end," he said. "Most of the highlights of the trip, I missed the highlights of the other two things like the second biggest Jesus and the famous BMW camp. I missed all that. So no, I don't really have very many highlights."

Additional reporting by Grace Henry.

