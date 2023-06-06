The series will see the trio going on a 1400-mile road trip through central Europe, from Gdańsk in Poland through Slovakia, Hungary and Slovenia.

Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond are back for another The Grand Tour special: Eurocrash.

However, while most fans' thoughts are currently with the new special, which lands on Prime Video later this month, Clarkson has already started teasing what fans can expect from the next two Grand Tour instalments after this - and he has hinted that they will be "slightly scary" affairs.

When asked what he could say about the next Grand Tour film after Eurocrash, Clarkson said: "For the next one – in fact, the next two – we’re back on slightly scary ground, doing things that we used to do when we were in our 30s and 40s. But now we’re in our 50s and 60s, so I'm slightly nervous about the next two.

"Let’s just say we're going back to Africa, and this one's a hard one. It's hard if you're young and fit, but I'm really not fit. I'm very fat. And I'm 63 now."

Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond in The Grand Tour: Eurocrash. Prime Video

Hammond previously expressed that the trio often find themselves in "real peril" while filming the show's stunts, saying: "We are in real peril because we’ve learnt – I personally have learnt and now James has learnt better than most people – that just because you're doing telly doesn't mean things can't go wrong. They do.

"And I've ended up in hospital with things broken, including my brain, because they do and there's nothing you can do, there's no magic wand. There's no protective TV bubble."

May has most recently been seen in another Prime Video series, Oh Cook!, while he will also return with another season of Our Man in..., which this time will take the presenter to India.

Clarkson has another season of Clarkson's Farm on the way, although it has been reported that once his current deal with Prime Video is up, the streamer won't be moving ahead with any further instalments of Clarkson's projects, including new seasons of Clarkson's Farm and The Grand Tour.

The Grand Tour: Eurocrash will land on Prime Video on 16th June 2023 - try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

