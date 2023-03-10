First to arrive on the streaming service will be Oh Cook! season 2, which is scheduled to launch on Wednesday 24th May 2023 , and will see May continue on his journey from "kitchen klutz to capable cook".

James May is teaming up with Prime Video for new seasons of both his travel documentary Our Man in... and his culinary series Oh Cook!, it was announced today.

The season is said to break away from "television-cooking-format trickery" to teach viewers how to make delicious dishes made simply from things found in your local shop.

As was the case in season 1, which launched back in 2020, May will be tackling a range of different cuisines in the new episodes, although it is still to be confirmed whether home economist Nikki Morgan will be back to give him crucial tips.

Currently, May is in India filming the latest season of the Our Man in..., which sees him go on an epic adventure across the subcontinent. He begins in Mumbai before heading north for the colourful Holi festival in Udaipur.

Other locations covered include Delhi, Agra and Jaipur – known as the "golden triangle" – followed by the holy city of Varanasi, a stop off in Kolkata and a look at the Himalayan foothills around Darjeeling.

The trip comes to an end in the Sundarbans, an extraordinary mangrove area to the east. Previous editions of James May: Our Man in... have taken the presenter to Japan and Italy.

"I’ve been to India before, and it’s mesmerising," said May. "I can’t wait to go back for series three of Our Man in… And for Oh Cook! fans, it’s also the perfect opportunity to perfect my daal."

Prime Video's Dan Grabiner, head of originals for the UK and Northern Europe, added: "We asked Our Man In… fans what they would like to see next, and this fabulous journey was the clear favourite.

"We can’t wait to get James and the team back out there for another adventure."

May first migrated to Prime Video with fellow Top Gear alumni Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond, launching rival motoring programme The Grand Tour.

Recently, it was reported that the streamer may be axing its contract with Clarkson, despite the success of his latest project Clarkson's Farm.

James May: Our Man in... and Oh Cook! are available to stream on Prime Video. Try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days.

