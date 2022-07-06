James May: Our Man in Italy will see the Grand Tour star travel from Palermo to the Dolomites to discover the breadth of culture, food, industry and sport that the European country has to offer.

James May is hitting the road again for a new series of his Amazon Prime Video travel show but this time, he's off to Italy.

A follow-up to his 2020 series, James May: Our Man in Japan, this upcoming show will follow the broadcaster as he seeks an answer to the question: "Have the Italians sussed the secret to living a good life?"

Here's everything you need to know about James May: Our Man in Italy.

James May: Our Man in Italy release date

The second season of James May's travel series arrives on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 15th July.

The upcoming series is expected to consist of six episodes, much like its predecessor Our Man in Japan.

What is James May: Our Man in Italy about?

Amazon Prime Video

James May: Our Man in Italy will see the former Top Gear star travel across the European country, starting with the Sicilian capital of Palermo and ending in the Dolomites.

Exploring culture, food, industry and sport, the six-parter will take May to almost every region of Italy as he visits some of the most picturesque backdrops in the world.

"For James, Italy has always felt like a country that doesn’t seem to make sense," Prime Video teases. "On the one hand, Italy is often regarded to be on the cutting edge – of science, fashion, and engineering, yet its economic infrastructure has fallen on very hard times. Somehow, though, Italy and the Italians always prevail."

Where is James May: Our Man in Italy filmed?

The upcoming season of James May's travel show will see him film in almost every region of Italy from "the sun-kissed shores of Sicily to the snow-capped mountains of the Alps".

May is also set to visit Ferrari's Fiorano test track in Maranello, a cheese bank in Montese, the Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni on Lake Como and a luthier in Cremona as well as Parma and Turin, where he meets Italian footballer Giorgio Chiellini.

James May: Our Man in Italy trailer

Amazon Prime Video released the trailer for Our Man in Italy back in June, in which the Grand Tour star thinks he's found "la dolce vita" before appearing to smash a glass.

James May: Our Man in Italy arrives on Prime Video on Friday 15th July – sign up for a free trial.

