The Grand Tour's next episode has finished filming, says Richard Hammond

Now, Richard Hammond has given an update on filming for the new season, and it seems like we hopefully shouldn't have too long to wait for another special.

The Grand Tour last appeared on our screens back in December, with England and Wales set special Carnage A Trois.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com for his new comedy science panel show Brain Reaction, Hammond stated that "We've already filmed one - we're not long back from that."

"We’re ready to go off and do another, and they are huge missions to go and do," he continued. "Lockdown was a bit tricky for that, but I think the great thing is I’ve managed to keep busy with other stuff, and we'll continue to do that.

"The joy for me 30 odd years into a broadcasting career, I'm able to do shows at all ends of the spectrum whether being massively costly, complicated, big ones or smaller, quicker, more light and nimble. So they're all great fun to make.

"I've been lucky enough to sort of cherry pick and do the shows I really want to do. So you'll never see me there doing something I'm not really engaged in. They’re all things I want to make."

While he couldn't tease any details for what we can expect in the new season, other than say he's "certainly been very busy the tail end of lockdown", Hammond did say he was more hopeful about going further afield outside of the UK now the pandemic is easing.

"My passport can come out of my desk drawer again," he teased. "It’s been locked away like 25 years! Yes, things are easing up and TV and entertainment certainly has a role to play right now. I think anything you can escape into we’re all glad for."

Exactly what we'll see Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson and James May up to next remains to be seen, but with foreign travel back on the table, it seems to world really is their playground.

Richard Hammond’s Brain Reaction airs Wednesday 13th April at 9pm on Comedy Central UK. Meanwhile, The Grand Tour will return to Amazon Prime Video at a later date.

