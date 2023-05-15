Last airing in September 2022, the next series – titled The Grand Tour: Eurocrash – will be hitting Amazon Prime Video very soon, and we can’t wait to see what escapades the gang get up to this time.

Petrolheads, rejoice – The Grand Tour will be back on our screens very soon.

The show will follow longtime pals Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May as they head off on a Central Europe road trip, driving what is described as “cars nobody would ever dream of”.

Eurocrash follows their last adventure, A Scandi Flick, and will launch ahead of their next project, which has recently finished filming in Mauritania.

This will be one of the last times to catch the trio on screen, as Prime has pulled any shows associated with Jeremy Clarkson past 2024.

Read on to find out all you need to know about The Grand Tour: Eurocrash.

James May, Richard Hammond and Jeremy Clarkson.

The new series of The Grand Tour will launch on Friday 16th June on Prime Video.

The Grand Tour: Eurocrash locations

Clarkson, Hammond and May will take on an adventurous 1400-mile journey which starts in Gdańsk in Poland, and continues through Slovakia, Hungary and Slovenia.

As a taster of what’s to come, we’re promised the trio will sample some Soviet style Formula 1, are attacked by deadly archers, recruit a famous racing driver and take part in a spectacular Fast and Furious climax.

Why has Amazon Prime cut ties with Jeremy Clarkson?

Prime Video has parted ways with the Clarkson and his projects. The split appears to be due to production costs and low viewing figures – with the controversial star himself being "expensive" and his shows not rating well outside of the UK. The report suggests that demand for Clarkson’s Farm in the US is 30 per cent lower than demand for the average show.

"Amazon’s only interest in anything it makes or sells is does it make a profit?" a media analyst also told The Telegraph in January.

The axing of Clarkson’s shows also comes after a column he wrote in The Sun newspaper about Meghan Markle sparked outrage among readers.

Jeremy Clarkson drives alongside a man on horseback.

On 16th December 2022, he wrote in reference to Markle: "I hate her. Not like I hate [Scottish National Party leader] Nicola Sturgeon or [British serial killer] Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level.

"At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her."

He has later issued two statements, one on Twitter saying he is "horrified to have caused so much hurt" and another on Instagram saying: "I really am sorry".

And a senior figure connected to Amazon also told The Telegraph earlier this year: "Any speculation that this has anything to do with anything like that [Harry and Meghan] is nonsense."

Shows which feature Clarkson – including the next few series of The Grand Tour and also the third instalment of Clarkson’s Farm – will still be shown on Amazon Prime.

