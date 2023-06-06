Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com , May revealed that the show is coming to a "natural end" - however, the trio of May, Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond haven't been asked to leave the network.

James May has shut down rumours that The Grand Tour is being cancelled ahead of the Eurocrash special.

"I mean, some people have said we've been cancelled," he explained. "But really we're getting quite close to the end of our contract, but we didn't really have any particular plans to keep going because we're all really just getting a bit old. It might be time to let someone else have a crack at it."

James May, Richard Hammond and Jeremy Clarkson in The Grand Tour: Eurocrash. Prime Video

May's comments come after it was reported that Amazon are planning 'to drop The Grand Tour after the Jeremy Clarkson controversy' as he shared comments about Meghan Markle in his The Sun newspaper column.

According to Variety, the streamer planned to stop working with Clarkson on any future projects, claiming the presenter likely won't appear in any new shows on Prime Video beyond 2024, depending on when the next Grand Tour specials are released.

However, May says the end of The Grand Tour won't mean they'll no longer appear on our screens, adding: "It doesn't mean we're going to stop making TV. We might still make our individual things - farming or science or mending cars or whatever it is we get up to.

"But I don't know, to be honest. No one has told us to go away. It's reaching its natural end, like parties do. There comes a point at 4am when it is over."

Well, the show isn't over just yet, with the boys back for another special, this time taking on an adventurous 1,400-mile journey which starts in Gdańsk in Poland and continues through Slovakia, Hungary and Slovenia.

As well as this, they have two more seasons in the bag, which Jeremy Clarkson says are "slightly scary".

"For the next one – in fact, the next two – we’re back on slightly scary ground, doing things that we used to do when we were in our 30s and 40s. But now we’re in our 50s and 60s, so I'm slightly nervous about the next two," he said.

