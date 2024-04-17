Season 2 of The Piano will officially start airing on Sunday 28th April at 9pm on Channel 4, meaning there really isn't too long left for fans to wait.

The new season will once again see Claudia Winkleman hosting, while judges Mika and Lang Lang will also be back.

However, this new run will consist of seven episodes, rather than five.

The Piano. Peter Ritson/Channel 4

The series sees amateur pianists battling it out for the chance to perform at the Royal Festival Hall, with season 1 having been won by Lucy Illingworth.

Beyond this second season, the show has also been recommissioned for a third, which is expected to arrive next year, in 2025.

When the renewal was first announced, Ian Katz, Channel 4's chief creative officer, said: "In a world full of wannabes seeking their moment in the limelight, The Piano was a breath of fresh air. It celebrated ordinary people doing something extraordinary for the sheer love of it.

"From the 94-year-old widower who played in Glasgow station to find company to Lucy, the remarkable 13-year-old who stole the 'nation's hearts', it took viewers on a remarkable emotional roller coaster, and I’m delighted that it will be coming back from more British stations next year."

The Piano season 2 will start airing on Channel 4 on Sunday 28th April 2024, while season 1 is available to stream in full now.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.