The Piano confirms air date for season 2
Claudia Winkleman, Mika and Lang Lang are back on the hunt for Britain's best amateur pianist.
Channel 4's reality show The Piano was a breakout hit from last year, becoming a favourite with viewers and landing a BAFTA nomination in the Memorable Moment category.
The first season was followed up by a Christmas special at the end of last year, and now we know exactly when the show will be returning for its second full season.
Season 2 of The Piano will officially start airing on Sunday 28th April at 9pm on Channel 4, meaning there really isn't too long left for fans to wait.
The new season will once again see Claudia Winkleman hosting, while judges Mika and Lang Lang will also be back.
However, this new run will consist of seven episodes, rather than five.
More like this
The series sees amateur pianists battling it out for the chance to perform at the Royal Festival Hall, with season 1 having been won by Lucy Illingworth.
Read more:
- The Apprentice's Tre Lowe wanted to champion male mental health on show
- Iconic game show Hole in the Wall could be set for a reboot
Beyond this second season, the show has also been recommissioned for a third, which is expected to arrive next year, in 2025.
When the renewal was first announced, Ian Katz, Channel 4's chief creative officer, said: "In a world full of wannabes seeking their moment in the limelight, The Piano was a breath of fresh air. It celebrated ordinary people doing something extraordinary for the sheer love of it.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
"From the 94-year-old widower who played in Glasgow station to find company to Lucy, the remarkable 13-year-old who stole the 'nation's hearts', it took viewers on a remarkable emotional roller coaster, and I’m delighted that it will be coming back from more British stations next year."
The Piano season 2 will start airing on Channel 4 on Sunday 28th April 2024, while season 1 is available to stream in full now.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.