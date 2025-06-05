It's safe to say that Cowan rose to the occasion, making a positive impression on viewers as she became the latest foil to broadcaster-turned-farmer Jeremy Clarkson.

However, with Cooper returning as a series regular next year, it's not clear whether Cowan would feature in the upcoming fifth season – and the star didn't offer a firm answer when quizzed on BBC Breakfast.

"We've always left it very open," she explained. "I'm here if he needs me, but no plans at the minute."

Viewers will be pleased to hear that a reappearance is at least on the table, but it seems we shouldn't get our hopes up for more from Cowan just yet.

The farmer went on to say she had been "shocked" by the reaction to her Clarkson's Farm introduction.

"I didn't realise so many people are interested in me and what I do day to day," said Cowan. "I've never really thought of it as anything exciting. It's just my little life.

"I get up and farm, go to work, come back and farm. Even walking down the street and seeing people, they'll recognise us. It's absolutely crazy."

Cowan added that she hoped her guest appearance on the show helps to bust stereotypes about the types of people who find their vocation in farming.

She added: "Just because I'm a small blonde who likes to curl her hair and wear makeup, and things like that, doesn't mean I can't be a farmer. For me, it's really important."

Clarkson's Farm is available to stream on Prime Video.

