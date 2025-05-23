It proves to be quite the challenging undertaking and soon, help is on the way! Clarkson and audiences alike are then introduced to farmer Harriet Cowan, who comes to Diddly Squat to help out.

But who exactly is Harriet Cowan? Read on to learn more about the new cast member.

Who is Harriet Cowan?

Harriet Cowan is a full-time nurse and farmer, who is introduced to audiences in the first episode of Clarkson's Farm season 4.

Born and bred in Derbyshire, Harriet has been farming her whole life, growing up on her family livestock farm, which was her grandad's and is now her dad's. The farm is a livestock farm – beef & sheep.

She studied at the University of Derby and graduated in 2023, and from that works full time as a nurse and when she's not there, she's farming!

Harriet lives with her partner James, who is also a third-generation farmer.

While it seemed Harriet didn't know all that much about Clarkson's Farm before joining the crew at Diddly Squat, she quickly got stuck in and helped out Jeremy, who had slightly been left in the lurch as Kaleb Cooper went on a one-man show around the UK.

How old is Harriet Cowan?

Harriet is 24 years old.

What has Harriet Cowan said about joining Clarkson's Farm?

Jeremy Clarkson and Harriet Cowan. Prime Video

Harriet shared a first look of Clarkson's Farm on her social media, which saw her feature in the trailer, and posted: "Ekkkk. Something exciting is coming on the 23rd of May."

How to follow Harriet Cowan on TikTok

Harriet is fairly popular on TikTok, often letting her followers in on her life and work on the farm.

She can be followed via @harrietcowan3 and at the time of reporting, she has 38,100 followers.

Is Harriet Cowan on Instagram?

She is! You can follow Harriet on Instagram @harrietcowan_x.

At the time of reporting, she has just over 12,000 followers.

