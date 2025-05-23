While trimming Clarkson's eyebrows and introducing him and Charlie to TikTok, Harriet was a force to be reckoned with on the farm after managing to perfectly drill the seeds and herd an awfully violent pig.

Eventually, it was time for Harriet's time on the farm to come to an end as Kaleb returned, with Clarkson assuring Harriet that if something goes wrong in the future, he'll be sure to give her a call.

"You've been an absolute star, thank you ever so much, you've been absolutely brilliant," Clarkson told her. "And best of luck and I'll send you pictures of the barley when it's growing."

He added: "Saved my life you did, you were brilliant. If I can get stuck again, can I give you a call? No, sorry, let me rephrase that. When we get stuck again."

While there were rumours that Harriet had "replaced" Kaleb, it was only temporary, with Kaleb praising the farmer for saving the day while he was away.

During an interview on This Morning, Kaleb said: "I'm still involved, there's lots of rumours going about that I've been replaced, but I'm still here, Harriet stepped in as I jumped away on tour, I'm very grateful that Harriet came along and saved the day."

In an interview ahead of the series, Kaleb admitted he "missed farming" while being away on tour, explaining that "it was quite weird".

He said: "Luckily, while I was touring around the country I met loads of different farmers, they'd invite me to come and have a cup of tea on their farms.

"So I still managed to speak to a lot of farmers and see how different things are grown, and different tool types and all this stuff."

