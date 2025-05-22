The new episode sees Clarkson really get into the thick of it, as he shovels pig excrement, herds goats and gets himself stuck in mud, with plenty of expletives along the way.

When he is tasked with clearing away some "soggy hay", not everything goes to plan and the list goes on for other farm work he needs to get done.

"And on top of all the animal husbandry, we were now getting to that time of year when I have to start thinking about planting the crops," Clarkson narrates as he weighs up what needs sorting with Charlie.

Jeremy and Charlie in Clarkson's Farm. Ellis O'Brien

After feeding all the animals the next day, it was time for Clarkson to set off and drill seeds, and while things went well to begin with, the marking from the drill stops appearing on the grass.

"So it worked for about 40 yards and then it didn't," Clarkson continues. "To then rub salt in the wound, the stupid metal scratcher thing had chosen this day to suddenly start working."

And then, the fuse goes! Poor Jeremy... When things don't go according to plan, he explains he usually phones Kaleb Cooper – but he can't do that now.

When Charlie stops by to catch up, Clarkson says frankly: "I'll be honest, I'm having a tottering time. The fuses keep blowing in the tractor and I don't know... anything. The fuse has blown, Lisa's in London, Kaleb's wherever the bloody hell he is, it's now coming up to six o'clock, all I've drilled in a whole day is a tenth of the field.

"I'm thinking, while Kaleb's away, I'm going to need a hand."

Kaleb Cooper. Ellis O'Brien

When the new farmhand arrives, Clarkson explains to her that at first he thought he could manage, before admitting he is "properly struggling" with "everything".

With the farmhand now lending a hand to get the place shipshape, it gives Jeremy time to think – and "all he needs to do is buy a pub".

Viewers will have to watch on to see how life on Diddly Squat continues in season 4.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Clarkson's Farm season 4 begins on Friday 23rd May 2025 on Prime Video – sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime Video and pay £8.99 a month after that.

Add Clarkson's Farm to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.