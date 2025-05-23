Clarkson's Farm season 4: When are new episodes on Prime Video?
We're headed back to Diddly Squat!
Clarkson's Farm is back for a fourth season, with viewers returning to Diddly Squat three months after the season 3 finale – and farm life is rather different.
Kaleb Cooper has embarked on a nationwide tour with a one-man show about farming, while Jeremy Clarkson has been left to his own devices as he runs the farm by himself.
But it isn't long before help is needed and a new farmhand is welcome, giving Jeremy plenty of time to think... to buy a pub!
Fans have been patiently waiting for a return to Diddly Squat and now it is finally here, but new episodes will be released across three weeks, so viewers will have to be patient between bingeing the episodes.
So, when are new episodes being released? Read on for the full release schedule of Clarkson's Farm season 4.
Clarkson's Farm season 4 release schedule: When are new next on Prime Video?
Clarkson's Farm season 4 is being released in three different batches, with each new set of episodes expected to arrive on a Friday.
Here is a full schedule of when episodes of Clarkson's Farm will be released on Prime Video:
- Episode 1 - Friday 23rd May
- Episode 2 - Friday 23rd May
- Episode 3 - Friday 23rd May
- Episode 4 - Friday 23rd May
- Episode 5 - Friday 30th May
- Episode 6 - Friday 30th May
- Episode 7 - Friday 6th June
- Episode 8 - Friday 6th June
What time do new episodes of Clarkson's Farm come out?
For episodes in the UK, episodes are usually released at 1am in BST.
How many episodes in Clarkson's Farm season 4 are there?
There are a total of eight episodes in Clarkson's Farm season 4, but fans shouldn't fret as season 5 is already confirmed!
Clarkson's Farm premieres on Prime Video on Friday 23rd May.
