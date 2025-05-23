But it isn't long before help is needed and a new farmhand is welcome, giving Jeremy plenty of time to think... to buy a pub!

Fans have been patiently waiting for a return to Diddly Squat and now it is finally here, but new episodes will be released across three weeks, so viewers will have to be patient between bingeing the episodes.

So, when are new episodes being released? Read on for the full release schedule of Clarkson's Farm season 4.

Clarkson's Farm season 4 release schedule: When are new next on Prime Video?

Kaleb Cooper. Ellis O'Brien

Clarkson's Farm season 4 is being released in three different batches, with each new set of episodes expected to arrive on a Friday.

Here is a full schedule of when episodes of Clarkson's Farm will be released on Prime Video:

Episode 1 - Friday 23rd May

Episode 2 - Friday 23rd May

Episode 3 - Friday 23rd May

Episode 4 - Friday 23rd May

Episode 5 - Friday 30th May

Episode 6 - Friday 30th May

Episode 7 - Friday 6th June

Episode 8 - Friday 6th June

What time do new episodes of Clarkson's Farm come out?

For episodes in the UK, episodes are usually released at 1am in BST.

How many episodes in Clarkson's Farm season 4 are there?

Jeremy Clarkson. Ellis O'Brien

There are a total of eight episodes in Clarkson's Farm season 4, but fans shouldn't fret as season 5 is already confirmed!

Clarkson's Farm premieres on Prime Video on Friday 23rd May.

