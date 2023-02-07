In this evening's episode, the islanders are challenged with getting each other's pulses racing as the fancy dress comes out and they show off their sexiest moves.

It's getting spicy in the Love Island villa tonight, as a first look shows the cast take part in the iconic dance challenge – before brand new bombshell Claudia Fogarty crashes the party.

The boys are first to take to the stage, with Tom Clare sporting a pair of black wings in a provocative, dark angel outfit, while Shaq Muhammad returns to his day job, donning an airport security officer's outfit before saying: "Which one of you girls needs a pat down?"

Casey O'Gorman is dressed as a cheeky lumberjack, Kai Fagan is in a soldier's uniform and Ron Hall becomes a builder for the night, however Jordan Odofin scores a touchdown by giving Tanyel Revan a lap dance, with her saying: "Jordan has got rhythm, I loved his little hips moving!"

They're soon followed by the girls, with Olivia Hawkins slipping into a latex ring girl outfit and Lana Jenkins popping out of a giant present before one boy comments: "She walked out and it was like from a cartoon where your eyes just burst out of your face."

Meanwhile, Ellie Spence becomes a sexy cat, Samie Elishi brings out her inner devil, Jessie Wynter drops into the splits as a cowgirl, Tanya Manhenga is a french maid and Tanyel shows off her twerking skills as a bunny, getting up, close and personal with Ron.

It's not long before the boys are surprised by an extra girl, however, with new bombshell Claudia Fogarty – the daughter of motorbike racer Carl Fogarty – making her grand entrance, teasing: "Let's really get them hearts racing..."

Tonight's episode will also see Lana discuss her feelings for Ron with Casey before the Hideaway reopens for another couple.

Last night saw the islanders deal with the fallout from Sunday's shock re-coupling, with Ron deciding not to give up on Lana despite her choosing Casey.

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm on Tuesday 7th February 2023.

