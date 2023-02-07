Didn't get to tune in last night?

Last night's episode picked up at the end of the recoupling after Lana decided to couple up with Casey. Tanyel Revan was last to pick, and as the only guy standing she chose to remain in a friendship couple with Ron.

With the recoupling now complete, Tanyel and Ron headed off to talk. During the conversation, he told her that the door with Lana was now closed, but she tried to encourage him that he could still try to sort things out with Lana.

Tanyel then went to speak to the girls and asked Lana how she was feeling. Lana decided to go and chat to Ron, but he wasn't ready to communicate with her, and instead went to talk to Casey.

As the boys chatted, Ron warned Casey not to make the same mistake he did with Lana and assured him he has a "good one".

Over on another day bed, Tanya and Shaq were talking about her recoupling speech, at which point Shaq asked if they're "basically exclusive". All smiles, Tanya agreed, giving us the first exclusive Love Island couple of 2023.

The next morning, Casey gushed to the boys about sharing a bed with Lana and how great it felt to be chosen by her. Following this conversation, Ron decided to pull Lana for a chat. She told him she didn't like hurting him, and he admitted that he was disappointed in her choice.

Now officially coupled up, Jordan treated Ellie to breakfast as the pair talked about getting to know one another. Over by the pool, Samie was getting a swimming lesson from Tom.

That afternoon, the islanders took part in a "Ladiators" challenge, which saw the boys dressed up as gladiators as they tried to impress a girl of their choice. At the end of the task, the girls voted for their sexiest gladiator, who was Shaq.

During the game, Samie pushed one of the pillars and the liquid spilled on Olivia Hawkins. Samie insisted it was an accident, but Olivia wasn't convinced, telling Tanya afterwards that she thinks Samie could have an issue with her now that she's coupled up with Tom.

Following the game, Lana admitted to Tanyel and Samie that she wants Ron back, and in a preview for Tuesday night's episode, it looked like these two could be about to rekindle things as Casey could be heard telling the boys he felt stupid while Lana and Ron cosied up by the fire pit.

