Last night (Sunday 12th February), saw the Love Island 2023 cast split up as the girls snuck off to the Casa Amor villa where they were eventually met with the boys who are part of the Casa Amor 2o23 cast .

Things are about to heat up even further in the Love Island villa, with Casa Amor finally here.

Together Kain Reed, Ryan Weekley, Frankie Davey, Maxwell Samuda, Bayley Mummery, and Martin Akinola made their way into the new villa, and judging by the looks on the girls' faces, some couples could be in trouble.

On Monday's episode, the original boys will get to meet with the six new girls, including Layla Al-Momani, Sammy James, Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo, Sanam Harrinanan, Lydia Karakyriakou and Lynda Flix.

With the new arrivals set to shake things up in the villa, there's plenty to dissect - from Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga's recent tiff (following dish gate), to who will recouple in Casa Amor and who will stick with their original partner - we've got our eyes on you, Liv!

Here, RadioTimes.com's Lauren Morris and Grace Henry are back to pick it apart in episode 4 of The Love Island Lowdown.

In the episode's first segment, Can I Pull You for a Catch-Up?, Grace and Lauren discuss the biggest talking points from the last week, including Tanya and Shaq's fallout after Shaq had words with Ron Hall for not helping with the dishes, and most recently the start of Casa Amor.

Tanya felt that Shaq had embarrassed Ron, and said he was reminding her of her ex - a comment he didn't take kindly to. However, they just about managed to patch things up before the girls left the villa - will this be enough to keep them together or could the curse of Casa Amor strike again?

Lauren and Grace then look to the week ahead in Factor 50 Forecast, giving their predictions on who will twist or stick with their original partner. Will Olivia Hawkins choose to couple up with another guy, leaving Kai Fagan single? Or will both of their heads turn? Will Ron Hall have his head turned again? And what about the villa's resident playboy, Tom Clare? Will he ditch Samie Elishi for one of the new girls?

Make sure to check out this week's Love Island Lowdown for the latest gossip, predictions and news around the ITV2 show.

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm on Monday 13th February 2023.

