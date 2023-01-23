Entertainment and Factual Writer Lauren Morris is joined this week by Radio Times magazine 's Laura Rutkowski to break down the 2023 season's first week, from Maya Jama 's presenting debut and the feud between Olivia and Zara to David becoming the first person to be dumped from the Love Island villa.

With Love Island finally delivering a huge dose of drama over the last few episodes, there's a lot to unpack from the ongoing winter season – and RadioTimes.com is here to do it for you.

From a recap of the last week's biggest highlights to predictions on the episodes to come, the Love Island Lowdown is set to be your weekly hit of news, theories and opinions on the latest bombshells, behind-the-scenes gossip and contentious re-couplings – watch the first episode of RadioTimes.com's companion show above.

This week, Lauren and Laura discuss some of the biggest moments from Week 1, including Olivia and Zara's fight over Tom (which is set to escalate even further in tonight's episode), as well as Tanyel choosing Ron in Friday's re-coupling despite his comments about focusing on Lana.

It's then time for Ick or Stick – a report on which couples could make it to the end and which could be parting ways very shortly, with the likes of farmer Will, trouble-maker Zara and Haris up for discussion.

It's then onto the Factor 50 Forecast, with Lauren and Laura predicting what could happen with the show's two latest bombshells, Love Island Australia stars Jessie and Aaron. Could there be romance in store for Jessie and Will? You'll have to tune in to find out.

