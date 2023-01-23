The winter edition of the dating reality show continues tonight on ITV2 and this episode includes an especially eye-opening game of Never Have I Ever. In the game, the new Australian bombshells make an impact - but so do other revelations about the islanders.

In a season that's already seen exciting bombshells and tense arguments, it looks like tonight's episode of Love Island will once more provide the drama.

It's the conversations that happen after the game, though, that will likely make for unmissable viewing. The show has now revealed the first-look clip at tonight's drama which once more centres on Olivia and Zara.

After the game and later on in the evening, Olivia heads over to Zara and Tom and asks to pull him for a chat. Upon their return, Zara asks Olivia: “What was that?”

Olivia replies: “Huh, what do you mean?” to which Zara asks again: "What was that? I wondered what the conversation was about, the context?” Olivia replies: “Oh, it’s private.”

Zara asks: “Private? Well I like to be open here so can I ask you what it was about?” Olivia laughs: “I like to be private in here if that’s OK?”

Tom and Olivia chat in tonight's episode of Love Island.

Zara adds: “Things come out eventually Liv, it’s fine,” to which Olivia responds: "It’s not about you, it’s about me and him.” Zara says: “I’m in a couple with him, so it does kind of concern me.”

Olivia asks: “Are you married?" and Zara replies: “I’m here to find someone and I see a future with him.”

How will the other Islanders react and what’s next for the two girls?

In the first-look clip posted to Love Island's Twitter account, we can see that Tom admits to Olivia that he doesn't want to "shut that door" with her. But will he speak up and let Zara know about his true feelings for Olivia?

This season continues in the impressive new South African villa and will undoubtedly feature more twists throughout the upcoming episodes. Although viewers have come to know Olivia as the fiery 27-year-old ring girl and actress, many fans of the show have also gone on to spot her in EastEnders.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Olivia was asked what her ideal role would be and revealed that she's actually been a body double for Shona McGarthy, who plays Whitney in the beloved soap. She said that being on the set of EastEnders was "amazing", adding: "The crew on there are so lovely." And on working with actress Shona, she said: "She’s lovely. Amazing singer as well."

