As well as new bombshells Zara and David spending their first night in the villa, the next day will see grafting and multiple heads turning. It's just another day on the dating reality show, after all.

The new season of Love Island continues tonight on ITV2, and we've got our first teaser as to what we can expect.

However, as night falls, the islanders turn to a game of beer pong that may have some serious consequences for the couples.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Tanyel has a newfound crush on Ron and is asked to snog the islander she thinks is boyfriend material. Will she kiss Kai or will she use it as an opportunity to explore her new connection?

Elsewhere, Anna-May is dared to snog the Islander she fancies the most and David gets the chance to kiss someone he's got his eye on.

Anna-May in Winter Love Island 2023, episode 4. ITV

But most interestingly, new bombshell Zara is dared to kiss both the cheeks of the Islander she thinks is the most two-faced. Will her choice shock?

The 25-year-old model and property developer has previously said that she has "very high standards", saying: "It takes me a while [to fall in love] as I have high standards and I'm fussy but when I meet someone that I like I fall in love very quickly."

After a whirlwind date with Ron, though, could she be setting her sights on the 25-year-old financial advisor?

While all's fair in love and beer pong, the islanders later debrief on the night’s antics - and it seems as though some people aren’t quite as happy with re-capping the night’s events as others.

Could this be a serious turning point in the first week and will battle lines be drawn? We'll just have to wait and see.

Love Island airs on ITV2 and ITVX tonight at 9pm. Previous seasons of Love Island are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.