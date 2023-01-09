New host Maya Jama will be overseeing proceedings as a new group of singletons get ready to couple up in the South African villa, but who will be amongst the contestants?

Get ready for some unseasonable fun in the sun, as Love Island returns for a brand-new winter season later this January.

Well, one new islander set to enter the villa this season is Anna-May Robey, a payroll administrator from Swansea who describes herself as "energetic", explaining that she's "always running around singing and screaming".

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Here is everything you need to know about Anna-May Robey ahead of the start of winter Love Island 2023.

Anna-May Robey - key facts

Age: 20

Job: Payroll administrator

Instagram: @annamayrobey

Why did Anna-May Robey want to take part in Love Island?

Explaining why she wanted to enter the Love Island villa, Anna-May said: "I want a boyfriend, I want to find someone who makes me laugh. I’ve been single for quite a while, my mother is bugging me, she's like, ‘You need to find a boyfriend.’

"I’m just excited to try something new and I think going on Love Island is a good way to meet someone."

As to what we can expect from her on the show, Anna-May has said she's "energetic" and that she's "always running around singing and screaming".

She continued: "My parents are always like, ‘Shut up!’ I work from home all day so I don’t really speak to people in person for two or three days a week, so when my father comes home, he’ll want to sit down and chill out, and I’m there chewing his ear off! I would definitely say I am a chatterbox."

Is Anna-May Robey on Instagram?

She is! Anna-May currently has over 3,400 followers on the platform, and like many of the other contestants has noted in her bio that she's "off to find love in the @loveisland villa".

You can find her Instagram profile at @annamayrobey.

What is Anna-May Robey looking for in a partner?

Anna-May hasn't said exactly what she's looking for just yet, but she has described a previous date experience that she won't be trying to emulate.

She said: "I went on a date once and I never saw him again. We went for food and shared a bottle of wine. As I was speaking to him he fell asleep! I had to clink his wine glass to wake him up."

Love Island returns to ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm on Monday 16th January. Previous seasons of Love Island are available on BritBox now - you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.