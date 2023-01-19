Olivia Hawkins, who is currently at the heart of the drama in the South African -set winter edition of the dating show, can be seen looking over her shoulder at the end of EastEnders' latest episode.

If you're an avid watcher of the new season of Love Island and beloved soap Eastenders , you'll have spotted that a certain contestant made a surprise appearance in last night's (Wednesday 18th January) episode.

Fans were quick to spot the ring girl and actress on the soap, with one viewer Tweeting: "Did anyone else spot Olivia as an extra in Peggy’s bar on Eastenders tonight?"

Others were equally excited to spot the reality show star in the brief clip that saw her locking eyes with Zack.

The 27-year-old has crossed paths with a few celebrities throughout her career, revealing that she was previously a body double for Shona McGarty's character Whitney in EastEnders.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Olivia was asked what her ideal role would be – and whether she'd like a part in EastEnders.

"Well funnily enough, I actually did doubling for Whitney [Dean, played by Shona McGarty] as well in one of the New Year’s episodes," the Love Island star said. "Yeah – that would be a very full circle moment to go on and be one of the characters, even if it was just a drop-in role."

Olivia revealed that being on the set of EastEnders was "amazing", adding: "The crew on there are so lovely." And on working with actress Shona, she said: "She’s lovely. Amazing singer as well."

As well as playing a waitress in No Time To Die, she has also been a body double for Michelle Keegan and Emma Watson.

In the Love Island villa, though, the actress has certainly kickstarted the drama from day one. In the initial coupling, she decided to steal Kai Fagan from Anna-May Robey – but the move ultimately backfired when Kai stepped forward for Tanyel Revan and Olivia paired up with the only single boy left: Will Young.

