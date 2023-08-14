One of the people who will undoubtedly have all eyes on them for this season will be Liv Bentley, who joined the Made in Chelsea cast back in 2016 but has more recently split up with Tristan Phipps, who joined the series in 2018.

The two were known to fans as having an on-and-off relationship but this time round, it seems as though the pair have called it quits for good with the first two episodes of the Corsica-set season cementing they're well and truly over.

Tristan Phipps for Made in Chelsea: Corsica.

While holidaying with a recent ex-partner is awkward enough, Yasmine Zweegers and Tristan have now shared a kiss in the new season – which could possibly lead to more in later episodes.

But it seems like the Tristan and Yas drama isn't something that was really on Liv's radar. Chatting to RadioTimes.com and other press, Liv admitted: "I was honestly so busy with work, I didn't give a s**t. I know that sounds bad, but I couldn't care less."

She then added: "I was more defensive of your [Inga] situation than I was my own," in reference to the fact that Yas kisses Inga's very recent ex-boyfriend, Sam Prince.

Liv continued: "Honestly, it didn't bother me. I know it sounds bad. We had a very amicable break. And my issue with Yas was more defending Inga than my own thing because we weren't even together."

Inga Valentiner then added: "You were definitely very defensive of my situation."

Although a lot of the pre-show focus has been on Yas and her supposed entanglements with Tristan and Sam, Zweegers has revealed that Made in Chelsea producers had stepped in and removed the trailer from their official social media accounts in order to try and halt the onslaught of abuse.

"I am nervous about it coming out because a lot of people have their opinions on the situation," said Zweegers, "but I know what happened."

When it comes to the drama that can be expected, multiple cast members have stated that this is all very real reality, rather than constructed. Sam also told RadioTimes.com: "Corsica is very real, none of it's fake. I wish it was scripted but it's not, it's real emotion across the board."

Reza Amiri-Garroussi also echoed the same sentiment, giving fans a taste of what they can expect, saying: "People were storming off, getting brought back in.

"It was really tough for the producers because it was so real and real reacting, real shouting and crying and everything you can imagine."

The first two episodes of Made in Chelsea: Corsica are available to watch on All4, with episodes airing on consecutive nights this week on E4.

