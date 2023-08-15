Speaking with RadioTimes.com and other press, Sam said: "I saw Inga as my dream person to be with, shared so many happy memories, there were times when I was like I could see myself with her forever. I think it was an impulse thing. I think I was thinking about a dream world."

Sam also teased that while "a lot happens" in the first two episodes of the season, he thinks people "are going to be shocked at what happens" in the remaining episodes.

Sam previously explained that everything fans see in the new season is "very real", confirming that "none of it is fake".

He said, "I wish it was scripted but it's not, it's real emotion across the board", while Tristan Phipps added: "It was real. There were no false storylines. It was very raw for a lot of people."

Future episodes are set to see Sam kissing Yas, with Liv saying that she was "more defensive" of this situation on behalf of Inga than she was about her ex Tristan and Yas kissing.

She said of Tristan and Yas kissing: "Honestly, it didn't bother me. I know it sounds bad. We had a very amicable break. And my issue with Yas was more defending Inga than my own thing because we weren't even together."

The first two episodes of Made in Chelsea: Corsica are available to watch on All4, with episodes airing on consecutive nights this week on E4.

