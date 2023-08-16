And speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press about the incident, Tristan expressed how upset he was to find out.

"I felt upset, gutted, and that definitely feeds into this series and the rest of Corsica," he explained. "There's a lot going on even now. It was tough. I’ve just come out of a three-year relationship and that break-up was, as much as we tried to stay amicable, it was hard. It was really emotional."

He added: "I was trying to open myself up to people and it wasn't a great start to my dating life. Hopefully, it gets better from here."

Tristan went on to explain that "business has to come first for me now" but confessed that he would more than likely find himself getting involved in another relationship before too long.

"At the end of the day, the downfall throughout the whole of my life is I’m a hopeless romantic," he said. "I'm always falling, I'm always fancying someone, it’s how I’m built.”

