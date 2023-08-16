Made in Chelsea's Tristan was "gutted" about Yas and Sam fling
Tristan and Yas had previously been seen kissing on Tuesday night's episode.
Made in Chelsea star Tristan Phipps has revealed that he was "gutted" when he found out that Yas Zweegers had had a fling with his close friend and business partner Sam Prince.
Tristan and Yas shared a kiss in last night's episode of Made in Chelsea: Corsica, but it turns out that it didn't lead to anything more serious – with Yas soon turning her attention to Sam.
And speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press about the incident, Tristan expressed how upset he was to find out.
"I felt upset, gutted, and that definitely feeds into this series and the rest of Corsica," he explained. "There's a lot going on even now. It was tough. I’ve just come out of a three-year relationship and that break-up was, as much as we tried to stay amicable, it was hard. It was really emotional."
He added: "I was trying to open myself up to people and it wasn't a great start to my dating life. Hopefully, it gets better from here."
Tristan went on to explain that "business has to come first for me now" but confessed that he would more than likely find himself getting involved in another relationship before too long.
"At the end of the day, the downfall throughout the whole of my life is I’m a hopeless romantic," he said. "I'm always falling, I'm always fancying someone, it’s how I’m built.”
Made in Chelsea: Corsica is available to watch on All4, with episodes airing on consecutive nights this week on E4.
