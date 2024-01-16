Prior to the coupling, it became clear that Georgia and Toby might have a past, as Georgia admitted that she did want to choose Toby when asked by Maya Jama who she fancied most, but thought that would be the "safe" option as they already knew each other. Georgia then told Toby that she would have been chuffed if he picked her.

So, what exactly happened with Toby and Georgia? And have they already dated?

Read on for everything you need to know about Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran's past.

Read more:

What happened with Love Island's Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran?

The cast of Love Island: All Stars. ITV

Last year, the duo took part in Peacok's Love Island Games, which saw islanders from the UK, Australia and US all competing in a series of challenges. Although they were voted off quite early, Georgia and Toby grew close while in the villa and even coupled up.

Speaking ahead of Love Island: All Stars, Toby revealed that there was some "unfinished business" between them.

"That might be unfinished business, to be fair," he said. "Like if she came in, I feel like we'll definitely have to speak about the Games and, obviously, how we left together and like how we were going.

"But yeah, it's one of those ones where it'll be interesting to see if she does come in; it'll be interesting to see her and I think it'll be interesting for her to see me as well."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Georgia had a similar feeling, saying: "I liked that I coupled up with Toby [in Love Island Games]. We were in there for four days, so we didn't really get to progress anything.

"I thought he was a really nice boy, like we really got on. We kissed once, but we didn't really have time...

"So, I don't know, if he came in the villa, I'd feel really... I think I'd feel comforted a bit because he already knows me to a certain level, but we never really had the opportunity to develop. And I think, yeah, that could be a nice little thing."

Sounds like there could be a little spark between these two!

Love Island: All Stars airs on ITV2 at 9pm on weekdays and Sundays. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.