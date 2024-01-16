But it was the night of awkward ex meet-ups, with Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish coming face to face early on, before later learning that the public had decided to put them together as a couple.

Now, The Sun has reported that Jake has left the show after none of the girls initially stepped forward to choose him.

A source told the publication: "Jake had a nice three days in the villa and had a very emotional chat to Maya Jama. Jake couldn't stay in the villa so he quit the show - it's not his time and it's not the right time to find love."

RadioTimes.com has approached ITV for comment.

Liberty and Jake on Love Island in 2021. ITV

Jake and Liberty met during Love Island season 7 and were one of the front-running couples to have found love and a relationship. But the pairing came to an end just days before the final.

Speaking to ITV ahead of entering the villa for the All Stars season, Cornish said: "The sun's out, everyone is happy and you’re taking part in a once in a lifetime experience. Who wouldn’t be excited to go into the villa?!"

Asked how he'll approach his time on the series, Jake said: "There is nothing major I would do differently, but I have definitely matured in the two years since first being on the show.

"I look at things differently and respond differently. When it comes to people's opinions, I don’t sit on the fence anymore. That is my way of life now, so I will take that into the villa."

The first episode of the All Stars season saw Jake and Liberty have a civil chat about things – but that was before they were coupled together.

Speaking previously about how she would react if she saw Jake again in the villa, Liberty explained: "Obviously, that was two, three years ago now, and I actually haven't really spoke to him since I saw him one time at my friend's birthday party after the villa."

Love Island: All Stars continues on ITV2 and ITVX on Tuesday 16th January 2024 at 9pm. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

