"That way, the two series feel different. That’s what we need to do as producers, we need to focus on making sure the format feels different and that it doesn’t feel like the same Love Island series again."

Next Monday will see the return of many familiar Love Island faces with the line-up having been confirmed this week, including the likes of Demi Jones, Georgia Harrison and Mitchel Taylor.

The winter series kicked off this time last year in South Africa, with Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan going on to win the show, with the winter format of the series filling a void for those counting down the days till the usual summer-set series.

The new All Stars series is set to be full of drama and romance as previous islanders reunite with one another and meet some they haven't gotten to know before in the setting of the villa.

With islanders ranging from the very first season through to the most recent, there's sure to be plenty of action to keep fans talking.

The summer 2023 Love Islanders. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Viewers are waiting in anticipation to see just how the new series will unfold, but Spencer assures that it's going to be an exciting one – perhaps the most exciting yet.

He told The Sun: "You know I don't like to over promise. I think it's gonna be the most exciting series we've ever had. I think if you love Love Island, you will love All Stars."

The new series will see a major format change, though, with no Casa Amor twist in store. The mid-season second villa usually comes into play when couples are a little bit more settled, bringing in bombshells, exes and challenges designed to test islanders.

Well, due to the shorter run of episodes, Casa Amor won't be making a feature in All Stars, but there are set to be plenty more twists and new islanders set to be brought into the villa in new ways.

